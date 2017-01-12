Fredericksburg robbery suspect likely driving stolen car from Hanover

The Fredericksburg Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a bank on Thursday.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at the First Citizen Bank at 1575 Jefferson Davis Highway.

The suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note, stating that he had a weapon. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Friday, police said that the suspect was seen in a CVS next to the bank before the robbery. They say he drove off in a gold 1999 Lexus with Virginia plates XDG-1189 that was reported stolen in Hanover.

He was also spotted at a 7-Eleven in Hanover earlier in the day.

Police say the man in his 40s or 50s and is about 5'6" tall with salt-and-pepper hair. He was wearing a black jacked and olive-colored cargo pants.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Call 540-373-3122 if you have any information that can help police track down this suspect.

