HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Women's Hospital at Henrico Doctors' Hospital opens

Women in Central Virginia now have more choices for healthcare. The Women's Hospital at Henrico Doctors' Hospital just opened in December and offers women more choices.

"The Women's Hospital at Henrico Doctors' Hospital really optimizes women's care and brings everything under one roof," said Dr. Wendy Bowman. "The goal of the hospital is to offer many different options, for example caring for a high-risk pregnancy and offering the specialists that a high-risk pregnancy would require."

