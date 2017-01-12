Newly elected State Senator McClellan to be seated Friday

Richmond's newly elected State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D - Richmond) is expected to be seated in the Senate tomorrow, ending flap over a delay.

There's been a delay to seat her and Mark Peake (R - Lynchburg) in the Senate until the Virginia Department of Elections certifies their election results. Both won Senate seats in a special election Tuesday.

But certification wasn't expected to happen until after the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday.

Senator Chase of Midlothian tells NBC12 the state constitution gives the Senate the power to seat them before certification. She says Senate leadership decided to seat them tomorrow so they can start voting on behalf of their behalf of their constituents.