Police ID driver after fatal crash on Huguenot Road

Richmond Police confirm that a driver has died following a crash on Huguenot Road near the Chippenham Parkway overpass on Thursday.

The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. as the vehicle was exiting the southbound off-ramp of the Parkway to the intersection of Huguenot Road.

Richmond police say the driver, Harry Stoddard, 70, suffered a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to run a red light, crash into a guardrail and stop against a light pole. Stoddard was transported to the hospital for the medical emergency where he later died.

Police now say the female passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

No charges will be filed in the crash.

