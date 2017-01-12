Tree falls on Goochland deputy's vehicle, recruit nearly impaled by branch

A remarkable escape following a freak accident involving a Goochland Sheriff's deputy and one of their new recruits. 26-year-old Will Beatley is out of the hospital, nearly suffering a concussion when a tree fell on their patrol car.

It was supposed to be just a normal day on the job, until a major mishap that was anything but normal.

"Normal day turned exciting real quick," said Deputy Palmer Clifford.

He was showing the ropes to new-recruit Will Beatley. They were cruising on Shannon Hill Road, when all of a sudden:

"I quickly was thinking this could be really bad, as soon as I saw it coming," Clifford said.

It appeared high winds were forcing a tree to tumble to the ground, but it didn't.

"I slam on the breaks and it lands on the car," he said.

The roof of the patrol car caved in. Beatley hit his head on the roof.

"Once it tore the windshield, I looked down to make sure it wasn't covered in blood or anything, looked at him and asked if he was okay and we were both alright,” he said.

That's when Sheriff James Agnew sent his deputies to direct traffic as medical crews rushed Beatley to the hospital.

"The deputy driving the car took the appropriate action, saw what was happening and stopped just in time. I mean just in time. It was just a matter of inches from one of our guys being impaled…Next step is to see what the insurance adjustor says about the car, because it's either going to be repaired or totaled. In my opinion, it's going to be very close," Agnew said.

"Shattered windshield glass everywhere, there were tree limbs sticking through the car…All my equipment was was kind of thrown all over the place," Clifford recalled.

But at least they made it out.

"In this job, you never know what lies ahead. You can be doing your job in hazardous conditions and nothing happens and just be driving around on a perfectly beautiful quasi-spring day and have a tree fall on ya," Agnew added.

"I didn't get a scratch. Someone was looking over me today," Clifford said.

The new recruit is taking a few days off of the job, but he can't rest too long. He heads to the Academy early next week.

