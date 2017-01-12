RVA Parenting: Honest Company recalls baby powder

Honest Company is voluntarily recalling all bottles of its organic baby powder. (Source: The Honest Company)

The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling all bottles of its organic baby powder in the U.S. because of concerns for skin and eye infections.

Honest Company, which is co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, voluntarily recalled all bottles of the product.

The company says that recent tests showed possible contamination from concerning microorganisms.

The baby powder has been marketed as a natural alternative to traditional products. It's been sold in 4 ounce bottles since April 14.

No other products of The Honest Company are impacted by this recall.

Customers may return the affected products for a full refund.

