Chesterfield woman faces involuntary manslaughter after infant's death at daycare

A daycare operator in Chesterfield is facing involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect charges connected to a 3-month-old's death in August.

Police say they responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Road on the afternoon of Aug. 23 and found the child, Peter Hitt, unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

The child was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following its investigation, the Chesterfield Police Department charged Carrie C. Persichini, the daycare operator, with the involuntary manslaughter and child neglect charges.

The Medical Examiner's Office says Hitt's cause of death is "sudden unexpected infant death associated with an unsafe sleep environment."

Investigators say the boy was sleeping in a Pack 'n Play playpen. Peter and his twin sister were both at Persichini’s home, along with several other children. Investigators say Persichini, the only adult home, called 911.

Police say Peter's family is holding up as best they can, during such an excruciating loss.

"I think with family support, they're coping as well as can be expected for this loss," said Sgt. Brad Conner, with Chesterfield Police.

Investigators say Persichini was not licensed and should have been for the number of children in her care - more than five. The Virginia Department of Social Services say Persichini stopped operating the day of Peter Hitt's death and has never been investigated or cited before. Meantime, a family is left with a deep hole that can never be filled.

"Throughout the investigation, the family has certainly wanted to see justice for their child," continued Sgt. Conner.

Peter Hitt leaves behind a twin sister Ava, two more siblings, and his mother and father, Melinda and Corey Hitt.

Persichini turned herself in on Wednesday and was released from the Chesterfield Jail on an unsecured $10,000 bond. She is set to appear in Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Jan. 19.

