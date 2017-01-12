Bus driver placed on leave after 2nd crash injuring Dinwiddie students

A Dinwiddie school bus driver is on administrative leave after a Thursday morning crash sent 32 elementary school students to the hospital.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view photos from the crash scene

Bus driver Linda Moss was also involved in a bus crash in 2013 in which at least 14 elementary school students were injured. Moss was charged in the crash but was ultimately found not guilty of reckless driving: failure to maintain control. The school system says Moss will be on administrative leave until the investigation into Thursday's accident is complete.

Moss was driving bus number 33 on Thursday morning carrying students ages 4 through 12 to Sutherland Elementary school when it crashed around 8:06 a.m.

State Police officials say Moss was headed south on Ferndale Road when the bus ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment of snow, crossed over Pinecroft Road and overturned onto its side in a ditch.

Another bus driver radioed for help and Dinwiddie fire officials say crews from a nearby fire station were on the scene within minutes. While initial reports said the driver was trapped in the bus, fire officials say everyone was able to get out quickly and safely.

"Parents running around screaming, trying to locate their children," was what Angela Singh says she saw when she arrived at the crash site. She feared her son was on board. "My heart was racing. I jumped in my vehicle, ran up here."

"They were visibly upset. Of course, we had some medics comforting them. Police officers were comforting them," said Dinwiddie Fire Chief Dennis Hale. "I'll be honest with you, they did really, really well. A lot of the medics here, they're parents too. I think part of it is training and part of is is their instinct as a parent, they're just going to reach out and take care of a child."

Moss suffered a minor injury and one student suffered a fractured arm, but all students were taken to area hospitals to be checked out, according to State Police. The injuries were described as bumps and bruises by Dinwiddie School officials. Parents were notified and picked up their children from the hospitals.

Lameka Herman's first-grade daughter was taken to John Randolph.

"They said she was pretty much complaining that her knee was hurting and that she had headaches," says Herman. "The Lord was on our side that nothing major really happened to her."

The school district had been closed for the past three days due to a weekend snowstorm, but there's no word yet on what caused the crash or if the weather was a factor.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12