Former Miss Virginia faces new assault charges in Australia

A former Miss Virginia and former Miss United States is facing new assault charges in Australia.

Brittany Nicole Poteet, who once faced assault charges in Richmond, was in court on Wednesday on charges that she assaulted her boyfriend on Dec. 19.

According to an Australian news site, her boyfriend Wade McKenzie took out a protective order against her after the incident.

Poteet, who was Miss Virginia in 2011 and Miss United States in 2012, was charged with assault in Richmond in 2013 following an alleged domestic incident. Those charges were eventually dropped. The Miss United States pageant is part of the Miss Universe Organization and is not part of the Miss America system.

Poteet gave up her Miss United States crown after she posted a photo on Facebook that showed her wearing a crown with the caption: "Miss Alcoholic USA."

