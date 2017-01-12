3-day 'Pothole Palooza' begins in Richmond

Officials say about 25 potholes are reported every day in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)

The snow is gone, the sun is out and the city of Richmond is ready to get work on Thursday to repair potholes.

Through Saturday, crews with the Department of Public Works are hitting the streets for "Pothole Palooza."

City officials say they receive about 25 complaints per day about potholes. They also say they've repaired nearly 70,000 potholes since 2011.

If you know of a pothole in need of a repair, call the city's Call Center at 311 or report it online.

