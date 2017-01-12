New Bridge Learning Center in Henrico will remain closed Friday due to fire

A woman was arrested for shoplifting at a store in Henrico's West End, according to police.More >>
A woman was arrested for shoplifting at a store in Henrico's West End, according to police.More >>
A fight is underway to change the laws regarding dogs kept outside, even in severe weather. An online petition has nearly 10,000 signatures.More >>
A fight is underway to change the laws regarding dogs kept outside, even in severe weather. An online petition has nearly 10,000 signatures.More >>
The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Darbytown Road, shutting down the road between Strath and Monahan roads.More >>
The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Darbytown Road, shutting down the road between Strath and Monahan roads.More >>
A Virginia State Police trooper on a motorcycle was rear-ended on Broad Street on Tuesday near I-64 in Short Pump.More >>
A Virginia State Police trooper on a motorcycle was rear-ended on Broad Street on Tuesday near I-64 in Short Pump.More >>
Henrico firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire in the 3100 block of Northside Avenue in Henrico.More >>
Henrico firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire in the 3100 block of Northside Avenue in Henrico.More >>