Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take back the streets

The spike in crime in Richmond is leading community organizers to take action - and they could use your help.

As Martin Luther King Day approaches, some Richmond residents don't want it to be just a day off from work -- they also want it to be a day to rally and take back their neighborhoods.

Residents are planning a community march and a roundtable discussion for youth on Monday.

"His dream is still alive among the people in the community…We’re going to send a message and the message is the violence has got to stop,” said Maurice Tyler, organized of the peace march called "Break the Silence, Stop the Violence."

Former School Board Member Shonda Harris-Muhammed is joining the effort.

"We're at a point where we've had enough," she said. "We are not one going to continue to tolerate the violence going on in the community and two, you have help."

That's the same message radio personality Community Clovia will deliver at a roundtable discussion for youth and young adults just a few hours before the march on Monday.

"If there is something that is hurting and ailing you, you’ve got to let us know. Don't assume you’re here and we’re lost and we don't want to help. Hey, I could be at home on MLK Day," she said.

But instead she wants to get the conversation started at a separate event offering food, a DJ, and a setting to discuss solutions.

"Guns and drugs in our community. Lots of violence and human and sex trafficking and we’re going to let it all out," Lawrence said of the topics that will be discussed.

"It's not just a day for you to sit on your sofa and play video games. It is a day that you honor the people who fought and died and bled," Harris-Muhammed added.

The roundtable begins at noon on Monday at St. Paul's Baptist Church, the Southside location on Belt Boulevard. The community march will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the former Community Market on Mechanicsville Turnpike and Cool Lane. Participants will march to MLK Middle School.

