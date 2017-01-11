McAuliffe: Focus on building a stronger economy

Building a stronger economy and put aside differences - those were some of the key messages of Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in his State of the Commonwealth Address at the Capitol Wednesday night.

McAuliffe's main focus this year is jobs. He says Virginia pulled through the job cuts that came from sequestration at the beginning of his term, and he says more sequestration cuts could impact our economy later this year.

McAuliffe began his address reflecting on his accomplishments over the last three years, investing more than one billion in public education last year and creating 167,100 new jobs with a promise of more.

"I just took the red-eye back after two days of business outreach in California, and we are closing in on bringing thousands of new jobs and billions in investment to Virginia, which we will announce this year," said McAuliffe.

After the controversial fight over his restoration of civil rights for felons, he introduced a former convict, Terry Garrett, who now helps addicts recover and voted for the first time last year. McAuliffe also announced his budget includes more funding for mental health treatment, opioid addition treatment, and a plan to help prevent abuse.

"I have also introduced a package of legislative reforms that include limiting opioid prescriptions written in emergency departments to three days, requiring e-prescriptions for all prescription narcotics," said McAuliffe.

He's also proposing laws to help help students with the cost of college and student loans.

"I am proposing a Borrowers' Bill of Rights to provide student loan borrowers with basic consumer protections and more information and assistance on repaying debt," said McAuliffe.

He reemphasized he'll veto the controversial bathroom bill, pointing out CoStar chose to bring 732 jobs to Richmond over North Carolina.

Senator Siobhan Dunnavant and Delegate Ron Villanueva delivered the Republican response, particularly on McAuliffe not including funds in the budget to expand medicaid this year.

"His choice not to include these funds is a positive acknowledgment of changes coming to Washington," said Dunnavant.

The Republicans concluded with a promise to balance the budget without raising taxes.

This is a 45-day session. We'll continue to keep you posted on what happens with these bills.

