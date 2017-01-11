Most Wanted Wednesday: 'Smooch' is on the run

A violent, six-time convicted felon may be hiding out in Central Virginia.

U.S. Marshals are tracking Archie "Smooch" Walker, wanted on felony warrants in three different jurisdictions. They're hoping someone can help find this wanted fugitive.

Walker has spent a lot of time going in and out of prison.

"He's basically been a life-long drug dealer," said Kevin Connolly with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

But his most recent charges took a violent turn.

"Back in May of last year, he basically broke into an apartment and physically assaulted a woman. Beat her up and brandished a firearm," said Connolly.

That put law enforcement back on his trail.

"That's a whole new string of charges; felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm, breaking and entering, and assault," said Connolly.

This is not the first time Walker has been on the run. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force tracked him down back in 2014 for distribution of cocaine.

"It took us a while to find him, and when we did, he was hiding in a closet with a blanket over him, so he's definitely running from these charges," said Connolly.

Investigators don't believe he's run far.

"I don't think he has anywhere to go, this is where he's from, he's from that Petersburg Tri-cities area. I think he's just laying low with other people like him," said Connolly.

His last known address is in the Colonial Ridge Apartments in south Chesterfield.

"His job is a drug dealer, that's all he's ever done, that's all he's ever been arrested for, and that's probably what he's doing now," said Connolly.

Walker is known on the streets as "Smooch" and has so far been able to stay off of police radar.

"So they're not going to be living at any legitimate address, driving any car registered to them," said Connolly.

The U.S. Marshals are hoping someone has information that can lead them to Walker.

"Where he's hanging out, who he's hanging out with, what cars he's been seen with," said Connolly.

As long as he's on the streets, his victim still lives with the fear that he may strike again.

"Next time, maybe he shoots," said Connolly.

Archie "Smooch" Walker is this month's "Most Wanted Wednesday" fugitive. If you think you've seen him, the U.S. Marshals want to hear from you.

Their 24-hour tip line is anonymous - and there may be a cash reward if your call helps lead to an arrest. That number is 1-877-926-8332, or 1-877-WANTED-2.

