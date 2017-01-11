HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Helping girls through puberty

Today in Neighborhood Health Watch, we want to tell you about a program called Girlology. It's designed for Moms, Dads and daughters to help them develop healthy conversations about the sometimes awkwardness of puberty.

Adolescence can be tough for teens, tweens and parents who don't always know how to start the conversation about sex education or help their child understand her changing body and emotions. This program helps with that transition and Dr. Alynn Alexander with Johnston Willis Hospital says kids may not get accurate information from the internet or their peers, and that could be damaging.

Dr. Alexander says "If they haven't been informed about what those changes will be, it can be very scary an uncomfortable time. We know that everyone goes through puberty but they go through it at different times. Not everybody starts at the same time and adolescence and puberty is one of those times where children want to be like their peers. They want to be like everyone else. It's a series of classes we're offering the first one, 'Something New About You' on January 29th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Johnston Willis. It's a designed lecture series for both the child and also their parents. They can come together and learn about puberty together. It starts the conversation together."

If you’re interested, you can register for the class online at: Girlology.com. It is designed for 4th and 5th grade girls to attend with a parent figure. The next program is Sunday, January 29th at Johnston Willis Hospital. Dr. Alexander says don't miss the opportunity to have an honest and open conversation with your child before they learn something about puberty that has a negative connotation. She says everyone struggles both girls and boys struggle with the changes that occur with puberty and adolescence because it is a change. A similar class for boys is in the works.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12