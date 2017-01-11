Henrico Fire releases report on Richmond Yacht Basin fire

Smoke from the fire can be seen several miles away. (Source: NBC12)

This is just one of at least 12 boats destroyed on Dec. 9. (Source: NBC12)

Henrico Fire has released a detailed report of the fire at the Richmond Yacht Basin on Dec. 9. that destroyed over a dozen boats.

In the report, Henrico Fire reveals what actions each responding engine took while battling the massive fire.

However, the fire is still under investigation at this time.

"Arrangements have been made to get the boats off the bottom of the river next week, and at that time, the investigators will be able to examine those boats as well," said Captain Taylor Goodman.

