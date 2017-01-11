Suspect accused of vandalizing Tuckahoe park faces more charges

One of the men accused of vandalizing the Tuckahoe Little League park with racist graffiti in December is facing even more charges.

Henrico police say Taylor Ferrell damaged 11 cars in the neighborhoods near the Tuckahoe Little League complex on Dec. 29.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view photos of the graffiti at the park

A victim says a BB gun was used to shoot out windows.

Police say Ferrell worked with Ramsy Gray -- who was charged last week -- during the incident.

Police found racist, lewd and homophobic spray paintings on the walls and bathrooms at the little league complex that night.

The images included swastikas and phrases such as, "White Power" and "F*** Gay People." One wall was spray painted with "Paul" and "Tre was here," while another said, "I hate green."

The damage is estimated at $5,500.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12