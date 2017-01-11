Several Central VA schools to open on Thursday

Several Central Virginia schools announced they will reopen on Thursday after three snow days.

Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Petersburg Hanover Goochland and Dinwiddie schools will all be back open on Thursday.

Chesterfield also will have a full school day on Friday, which was originally scheduled to be a three-hour early release.

