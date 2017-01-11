VCU grad on Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Entrepreneurs list

A VCU grad made Forbes 30 Under 30: Social Entrepreneurs list for 2017.

Sixto Cancel, 24, started Think of Us, "a web and mobile life-coaching platform that helps foster youth navigate their transition to adulthood."

"The platform is like an Asana or Trello for foster youth, and it ensures that they are aware of all of the steps they have to take to navigate the foster-care system and that they are prepared to live independently after they turn 18 and are on their own," according to Forbes.

The organization started in 2014 and has since built a team of volunteers, freelancers, and part-time staff to help carry out its mission in guiding children to adulthood.

Click here to find out more about Think of Us.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12