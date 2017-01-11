Violent crime up 17 percent in Richmond in 2016

Richmond's police chief says there are too many illegal guns in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)

Violent crime is on the rise in Richmond, according to Police Chief Alfred Durham.

During city’s the annual report on crime statistics on Wednesday, Durham said there were 1,305 violent crimes in 2016, compared to 1,118 violent crimes in 2015. That's a 17 percent increase.

The city’s homicide rate also reached a 10-year high in 2016, with 61 deaths, compared to 41 in the prior year.

"We’ve been to too many vigils," said newly elected Mayor Levar Stoney.

Stoney and Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Herring were also present during the report.

Herring vowed to do his part, saying his office is going to get tougher on prosecuting those gun cases, and doing more to keep violent offenders behind bars.

However, Stoney says police and city leaders can't solve the violent crime problem on their own.

"We could have the best police force in all the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the best prosecutors, Commonwealth's Attorney's office and that still wouldn't stop what's going on in some of these communities," said Stoney. "We need the best of each and every one of our neighbors to step to what they’re doing as well. This cannot be done alone."

Durham said 808 firearms were seized by the Richmond Police Department in 2016. He’s asked people who live in Richmond to come forward, and contact police if they know someone who has an illegal firearm.

"The only things that gives those criminals, those bandits, power is that firearm. Let us take them away and you won’t have that problem," Durham said.

The police chief said he wants to continue community policing, and will focus on a return to beat-based sectors.

The challenge is the officer shortage the department is facing. Durham says when the next class graduates in May, he wants to begin assigning officers dedicated to each of the city’s public housing communities. He hopes doing so will help foster relationships between police and those they serve.

"I am a strong believer that when we have officers out that they're in engaged in the community and building those relationships, that we are going to have people that will make that phone call and turn people in," said Durham.

In terms of solving crimes, Durham said the Richmond Police Department's homicide clearance rate is 78 percent, which is higher than the national average.

