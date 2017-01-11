Missing 80-year-old from Northern VA found safe

Chesterfield Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo.More >>
Chesterfield Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
Firefighters responded to a roof fire at the Bellagio at 3600 S. Las Vegas Boulevard Thursday night.More >>
A fire on the rooftop of the Bellagio hotel and casino Thursday night caused up to $450,000 worth of damage.More >>
For the first time, we're hearing from the family of the missing Henrico teenager who was allegedly killed by his father's girlfriend. The sisters of Martre Coles are speaking out and giving new insight into what happened.More >>
For the first time, we're hearing from the family of the missing Henrico teenager who was allegedly killed by his father's girlfriend. The sisters of Martre Coles are speaking out and giving new insight into what happened.More >>
The VCU community will be coming together for a vigil to remember the life of one of their own.More >>
The VCU community will be coming together for a vigil to remember the life of one of their own.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi admitted Friday that she is battling alcoholism and said it is unclear whether she will return to the bench. She says she is sober now and that an interdiction filed to have control of her assets taken from her is unwarranted. Minaldi said she agreed to the interview with KPLC because she is a public figure. “When you’re a public figure, especially doing what I do for a living, the public has a right to know," Minaldi s...More >>
Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi admitted Friday that she is battling alcoholism and said it is unclear whether she will return to the bench. She says she is sober now and that an interdiction filed to have control of her assets taken from her is unwarranted. Minaldi said she agreed to the interview with KPLC because she is a public figure. “When you’re a public figure, especially doing what I do for a living, the public has a right to know," Minaldi s...More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>