Missing 80-year-old from Northern VA found safe

Catherine B. Hemlepp was last seen on Tuesday. (Source: Virginia State Police)

A missing 80-year-old woman from Northern Virginia was found safe on Thursday morning in West Virginia.

A Senior Alert had been issued for Catherine B. Hemlepp on Wednesday after she was reported missing and last seen in Fairfax County on Tuesday.

The Winchester Police Department says Hemlepp was found at a hotel in Bridgeport, West Virginia. She will be reunited with her husband on Thursday afternoon.

