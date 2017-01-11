Missing 80-year-old from Northern VA found safe

Four people, including a 9-year-old, have been displaced, after massive house fire in Richmond. It happened in the 5700 block of Bondsor Lane around 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews tell us heavy smoke and flames were coming from the side and rear of the home No one inside the home at the time. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The Red Cross has been called to help the four people that live in the home. Investigators are still trying to figure ou...More >>
Four people, including a 9-year-old, have been displaced, after massive house fire in Richmond. It happened in the 5700 block of Bondsor Lane around 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews tell us heavy smoke and flames were coming from the side and rear of the home No one inside the home at the time. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The Red Cross has been called to help the four people that live in the home. Investigators are still trying to figure ou...More >>
Police have canceled an Amber alert issued for two missing boys in Portsmouth.More >>
Police have canceled an Amber alert issued for two missing boys in Portsmouth.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.More >>
North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>