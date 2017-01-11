Police identify Henrico man killed in Richmond apartment shooting

Richmond police have identified the man found dead at the Walmsley Terrace Apartments Tuesday night.

Tyrone L. Feggins Jr., of Henrico, suffered an apparent gunshot wound, and officers found him on an outdoor stairway of an apartment building in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

Police responded to the apartment complex at 7:22 p.m. for a call of shots fired.

Feggins was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

