$2 million to be used to test rape kits across VA

Virginia is planning to use a $2 million grant to test any remaining rape kits.

Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science (DFS) said Tuesday that the grant money will help the Commonwealth enhance the way it handles sexual assaults, including how evidence collected and tested.

"This new investment is going to let us take those efforts to the next level, completely eliminating Virginia's backlog of untested kits once and for all and making needed upgrades throughout our response to sexual violence," said Herring. "Survivors are going to be met with a more informed and compassionate response, cases against perpetrators will be stronger, and every survivor will know that their Commonwealth stands with them as they seek justice and healing from these brutal crimes."

The funds come from the federal Sexual Assault Kit Initiative and supports the state's ongoing Physical Evidence Recovery Kits (PERKS) project that helps test rape kits.

"This grant will allow DFS to implement a PERK tracking system that will enable the tracking of each PERK to ensure compliance with the requirements from the legislation," said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.

