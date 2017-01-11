VCU in top 10 schools in US with students seeking 'Sugar Daddies'

Retweets to get free chicken nuggets for a year

Retweets to get free chicken nuggets for a year

College loan debt is at its all-time high, $1.4 trillion, and students have found a less than conventional way of subsidizing their debt by using "Sugar Daddies," or wealthy benefactors.

SeekingArrangement.com released a list of the fastest growing sugar baby schools, universities with the most students registering for the service, to find Sugar Daddies.

Virginia Commonwealth University made the list at no. 7 with 133 new sign ups in 2016, while Old Dominion University was ranked at no. 19 with 74 new sign ups.

Over 1.2 million registered for the website in 2016, which is an 11 percent increase from the previous year.

"The average student debt rose by 13 percent this year from 30,867 to 35,000," SeekingArrangement.com reported.

There are over 484,000 sugar daddies and over 42,000 sugar mommies.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12