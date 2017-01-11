Flames engulf VA church

Flames engulfed a church in Southwest Virginia Tuesday night.

Nine departments responded to the fire at the Pulaski Church of God in Pulaski around 11 p.m.

Crews are working layer by layer because the building collapsed, according to WSLS. They will have to "remove the roof, then the framing and walls, until they can get to the floors to investigate," WSLS reported.

The pastor estimated the fire caused $2 million worth of damage, which is a part of the reason why the ATF is calling the church such a loss, according to WSLS.

The fire marshal told WSLS they are treating this as an accident until they find evidence that proves otherwise.

It is not yet clear where the fire started.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12