1 dead, 3 displaced in Henrico house fire

Henrico firefighters have released the name of the victim killed in a house fire in Henrico's West End.

Investigators says 86-year-old Mary Williams Booth was killed in the fire that broke out on Darnell Lane just off of West Broad Street. Three other people were able to escape.

Investigators are still looking to see what caused the fire but say it started in Booth's bedroom. Neighbors say her family lives here and they tried to rescue her, but could not get to her.

The call came in just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When Henrico firefighters got to the home in the 2700 block of Darnell Road, they were in rescue mode.

"I saw orange flames and happened to come down to see what was going on with the scene," says neighbor Wayne Atkisson. "A lot of red lights flashing through the air, lots of fire trucks."

Smoke poured out of the home with four people inside. Neighbors watched and prayed everyone was okay.

"I opened the door, there was fire engines and everybody was out here: the ambulance, police, everything," says Georgene Watson, a neighbor.

Fire investigators say a smoke alarm did alert the family. While three people were able to get out, 86-year-old Booth did not. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. That's when they discovered the body.

"This is heartbreaking," says Watson. "One of our family members in this neighborhood has died and it's sad, very sad."

Neighbors say the people who lived here are from the same family. They're now offering this message.

"If there is anything we can do to help you, we are so deeply sorry to hear this," says Watson.

The Red Cross is helping this family.

