Schools still closed due to icy patches on secondary roads

There are still some icy patches on the roads, and several schools are sill closed because they do not want to take the chance of buses sliding on secondary roads.

Transportation teams will spend all day to cover the bus routes, look at road conditions, and also make sure there is a safe spot for students to stand.

However, the string of snow days will most likely come to an end because the warmer temperature is doing its job, melting ice on the roads.

School districts hope this will be the key to opening schools Wednesday, along with the rain expected later to wash away any remaining slick spots.

