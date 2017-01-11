Man taken to hospital after Richmond shooting

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Richmond's Southside.

Police responded to the intersection of W. 27th Street and Semmes Avenue around 4 a.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find anything.

However, moments later, they received another call from the shooting victim. Officers came back to the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police interviewed witnesses throughout the morning and had the area blocked off at one point.

The investigation is still ongoing, and officers are still searching for suspects.

Anyone with any information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

