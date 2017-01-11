Man found dead in snow in Amelia

A man was found dead in the snow this past weekend, according to the Amelia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

His body was found on Saturday.

He's been identified as 56-year-old Charles D'eon.

Officials have not determined his cause of death, but they are investigating.

His body will go to the Medical Examiner as part of that process of getting more information about what happened.

Anyone who may have information about this matter is asked to call the Amelia Sheriff's Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crimesolvers at 804-561-5200.

