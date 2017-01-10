NBC12 viewers help Chester woman in need of heat

Many renters want to know: what must your landlord fix? The law says anything that's essential to a renters' health and safety - including hot and cold water, plumbing, and heat.More >>
Ronald Hopkins says he and his wife are beyond dissatisfied with the job done by LaKeith Higgs, who owns LA Paint services, after the family hired the contractor last month to paint their downstairs.More >>
We have new information on Hardesty Roofing, the company that went to the wrong house, in Chesterfield's Bexley community and tore off part of a slate roof. We're finding out this isn't the first time the company removed the wrong roof.More >>
A grandmother's emotional plea for new beds was answered on Thursday.More >>
Virginia State Police have a warning for you after they say several people called about a possible scam.More >>
