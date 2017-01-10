NBC12 viewers help Chester woman in need of heat

After a woman's heartbreaking plea for help, Central Virginia springs into action.

Monday night, 12 On Your Side introduced you to Carol Hardy. Her heating system went out a couple of years ago and - despite working - she says she couldn't afford to replace it while raising her two teenage sons.

Now two people are making sure her family is taken care of.

Carol Hardy was pretty blown away when learning Jason Ruhlin, put together a gofundme page and in less than a day since our story aired, raised nearly $3,000 to help her out.

"Nobody deserves to be in the cold, especially the way it was in the teens here recently," said Ruhlin. "It's just not right, so I felt the need to put something together."

Hardy made a plea for help, showing us how she heats her home with electric heaters and her oven. She lives with her two teenage sons. Dozens of you reached out to NBC12 wanting to help, including Bill Hix with White Glove Plumbing, Heating and Air.

"We have the ability to maybe help you out with some heat," said Hix.

Hix came out to Hardy's house in Chester Tuesday to see what work her HVAC system needs. It broke two years ago and despite working to support her family, Hardy says she can't afford a new system.

"This is going, we'll change it to the round pipe here and a round pipe on the other side. Which, again, give it a nice flow of air. Reduces static and increases air flow which reduces energy bills," said Hix.

But that furnace wasn't the only big surprise.

"Not only are we going to replace your furnace, we're going to put a new heat pump in also. So we're going to give you air conditioning and heat. You're system is in bad shape and we're going to take care of you," said Hix.

"Thank you, thank you," said Hardy.

Hix says he plans to start the work on Thursday. Another incredible example of Central Virginia picking each other up, and while everyone is getting in on the hugs, Hardy said the only thing she can think to do to show her appreciation is find another person to help this year and pay the gesture forward, in any way that she can.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12