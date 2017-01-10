Missing Amelia man last seen on Jan. 4

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 4.

Deputies say Michael Braswell was reported missing by family members. He drives a red 1998 Dodge Dakota.

If you see Braswell, call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.

