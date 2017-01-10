Missing Amelia man last seen on Jan. 4 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing Amelia man last seen on Jan. 4

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Michael Braswell (Source: Amelia County Sheriff's Office) Michael Braswell (Source: Amelia County Sheriff's Office)
1998 Dodge Dakota truck (Source: Amelia County Sheriff's Office) 1998 Dodge Dakota truck (Source: Amelia County Sheriff's Office)
AMELIA, VA (WWBT) -

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 4.

Deputies say Michael Braswell was reported missing by family members. He drives a red 1998 Dodge Dakota.

If you see Braswell, call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.

