Petersburg may lift first responder pay cuts by April

A teenager is recovering in the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Hopewell on Wednesday night.More >>
NBC 12 sources confirm the former Public Works director for the city of Richmond has now been hired to work for the city of Petersburg.More >>
Following the retirement of former Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Cassandra Conover last month, a judge has appointed Cheryl Wilson to the post.More >>
As a family prepares to bury their son, they're pleading with witnesses to come forward to solve his murder.More >>
Petersburg has approved a 13 percent water rate hike, effective immediately.More >>
