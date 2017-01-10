Petersburg may lift first responder pay cuts by April

In Petersburg, city council is having to take a close look at its budget to see if the city will have enough money to operate this year.

There is good news - the 10 percent pay cuts city firefighters and police are experiencing could be lifted by April. Other city workers may still have to wait it out as the city tries to get a handle on all of its budget woes.

The across-the-board pay cuts for city workers hit everyone all at once. First responders may see their full pay restored in three months but everyone else who works for the city may not see their cuts reversed until July. That news came at a budget work session Tuesday night that brought out a full house. But the hard truth is even after making cuts for this year's budget, the city needs to make even more.

That's because Petersburg doesn't want to run into the same problem it did last year, overspending its budget by millions of dollars. At one point, there was a heated exchange between the city treasurer and one of council's newest members, Charles Cuthbert - who requested specific details into the treasurer's effort to collect past due real estate and property taxes.

"I take my work seriously, so for you to say I'm not serious about my work is incorrect," treasurer Kevin Brown said.

"Well I'm delighted to hear that, but I know the numbers have increased substantially over the last three years," Cuthbert fired back.

"I understand the numbers have increased substantially, but I got on top of it...I will get you the information that you asked me," Brown responded.

Now, a turnaround agency is suggesting even more cuts to this year's budget - including selling the city's baseball franchise, The Petersburg Generals, as well as profiting from excess city vehicles and unused property. A real estate auction is next on the agenda to get more funds trickling in, all while council prepares to vote on more cuts next Tuesday.

"Make sure that the additions and subtractions that you make still add up to 0 at the end of the day, so that we have a structurally-balanced budget. That's the imperative," said Acting City Manager Tom Tyrrell.

Part of the recommended cuts include limiting travel that's been allotted in the past for members of council.

The ultimate goal is to end this budget year with a surplus instead of the usual trend of ending in the red.

