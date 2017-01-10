Acts of Kindness: Man rushes to help fight fire at neighbor's house

Beth, a breast cancer survivor, quit her job to attend to her daughter’s healthcare needs. They remain passionate about helping others, donating toys, movies and gifts to hospitalized children.More >>
Long-time Special Education teacher Kristina Adams is commended for going above and beyond for every one of her students and for keeping up with them after they graduate.More >>
While most of us are asleep, it’s very likely Dorothy Whipple is awake, in the kitchen and baking some scrumptious dessert to give away.More >>
Having a personalized hospital gown in their favorite color, with their favor activity, animals or characters can help make kids feel less like patients and more like children.More >>
Michelle Latney lives with her 73-year-old mother. Ever since her father passed away, Michelle says her next door neighbor and his son have stepped up to help her family.More >>
Rahoma Sims says her class doesn't have the basic audio equipment to put on a production, so a local stranger stopped by with a surprise.More >>
Ida Bynum has built several careers helping people look and feel good. She started off as a beautician and certified nursing assistant, then became a cookbook author, pastor and professor.More >>
When a former student put out a Facebook call for help, a Chesterfield teacher was there to assist with a big move, even though they hadn’t seen each other in over a decade.More >>
I went to Goochland’s Randolph Elementary to meet the amazing Savanna Anchell. She told me why she is so committed to helping bring some joy to cancer-stricken children.More >>
A Henrico woman is honoring her neighbor's kindness and courage over the holidays.More >>
