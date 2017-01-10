Acts of Kindness: Man rushes to help fight fire at neighbor's house

A Henrico woman is honoring her neighbor's kindness and courage over the holidays.

It was the day after Christmas - Sharon Porter was driving to visit family when she got a phone call that made her turn around and head home. Her neighbor called to say there was a fire in the back of Sharon’s home.

Her shed was on fire and crews were dispatched.

Sharon’s first thought was of the gasoline inside. Her neighbor’s first thought was to take action. He grabbed his own water hose and ran across the street to Sharon’s home to douse the shed with water and keep a bad situation from becoming much worse.

