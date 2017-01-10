Man found dead after shooting near Richmond apartments

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday night.

Police responded to the Walmsley Terrace Apartments in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. to find the victim dead with several gunshot wounds.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

