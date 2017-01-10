Pres. Obama gives farewell address in Chicago - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pres. Obama gives farewell address in Chicago

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
CHICAGO, IL (WWBT/AP) -

In his parting message to the nation, President Barack Obama declared his continued faith in the ability of all Americans to bring about powerful national change, despite the trials of the last eight years that so often stood between him and his goals.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly