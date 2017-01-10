McClellan wins 9th Senate District seat

Democrat Jennifer L. McClellan beat Libertarian Corey Maurice Fauconier for the 9th Senate District seat once held by Donald McEachin on Tuesday.

Democratic Party of Virginia (DPVA) Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement:

"Congratulations to my good friend, Senator-Elect Jennifer McClellan on her victory in Virginia's 9th Senatorial District. From community leader, to the House of Delegates, and now State Senator - Jennifer is a proven leader who fights for all Virginians. Our Virginia Democratic family is proud of her achievements, and look forward to what lies ahead for her new role in Virginia's Senate."

The 9th District includes Charles City County, parts of Hanover and Henrico counties, and part of the city of Richmond.

Also in Tuesday's special election, Republican Mark Peake of Lynchburg defeated two challengers -- Democrat Ryant Washington and independent Joe Hines -- for the 22nd Senate District seat.

The 22nd Senate District includes all of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Prince Edward and Goochland counties and parts of Louisa County and the city of Lynchburg.

In the 85th House District, which covers Virginia Beach, N.D. "Rocky" Holcomb III beat Cheryl Turpin.

