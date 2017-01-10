Richmond mother anguishes over loss of both children within months

A Richmond mother, who's lost both of her children since September, is speaking out.

Toni Jacobs' son Deavon Jacobs, 25, was shot and killed at a motel Sunday night. Just over three months ago, there was another devastating blow for the family. Toni's daughter, Keeshae, 21, went missing. Her disappearance triggered intense searches throughout Richmond and Central Virginia.

Toni is pleading for the return of her daughter, as she is now mourning her son's death.

Richmond police say Deavon Jacobs was shot and killed on the balcony of a Motel Six off Midlothian Turnpike this past Sunday night. Police arrested 39-year-old James Henshaw in the case. Toni says she had never heard of Henshaw before his arrest.

Toni says her son and her now-missing daughter were very close. Toni says Keeshae was very protective of her brother, even though she was the younger of the two. Keeshae was last seen at Chimborazo Park on Sept. 26. She told a family member she'd see them the next day. However, Keeshae never returned home.

Family and friends have continued to pass out flyers and help police search teams look for her. Those searches have involved helicopters and police dogs. Tips have come in that the Huguenot High grad may have been spotted in Lunenberg, Dinwiddie and Nottoway counties. However, nothing came of those leads.

Toni says Keeshae’s cell phone and credit cards have shown no activity. She believes her daughter is being held by someone, though police are not speculating as they continue to investigate.

Toni is holding on to hope that Keeshae will come home; however, she says now she dreads having to tell her daughter that her brother is gone.

"I need to tell her about her brother," said Toni through tears. "I need her to know, and I need to be there for her when she finds out, because it's going to kill her… He's not here, and I just want her home, and I don't want to be by myself without neither one of my children."

Toni says Deavon was especially supportive these past few months. He leaves behind a three-year-old son.

Keeshae is five-feet-three-inches tall and about 100 pounds. She has tattoos on her right foot, right leg, and right hand. She was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, pink-and-black Nike basketball shoes and a pink scarf. If you've seen her, please call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. It’s anonymous.

The family is accepting donations through Mimms funeral home, at 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, or call (804)232-3874. The family says they're truly grateful for any support.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12