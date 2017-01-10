U of R under new investigation regard alleged rape cases

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Kejuan Goode and Terrell Thomas's were shot and killed Saturday night at Midlothian Village. They are among five young people - all under the age of 21 - shot and killed in the City of Richmond in recent weeks.More >>
The Richmond Department of Public Utilities has shut down the water main near W 27th St. "until further notice."More >>
After the passing of their father, the two women thought they lost any way to connect with their long-lost sibling, but an online search led them to each other, half way across the country.More >>
A 20-year-old VCU student from Alexandria was shot to death on a front porch near Carver Elementary School, according to a statement released by the university.More >>
