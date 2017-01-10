U of R under new investigation regard alleged rape cases

The University of Richmond is back under investigation regarding two students' claims the University mishandled their rape cases. It's a new wrinkle in the story that got national attention when it first broke.

The Office of Civil Rights has opened a new investigation into U of R. Last September, two Richmond students, CC Carreras and Whitney Ralston, came forward with claims the University mishandled their respective cases. The University denied any wrong doing.

NBC12 has learned there is a brand new investigation into a claim by Ralston, that the University retaliated against her last July by requesting she sign a non-disclosure agreement that would prohibit her from filing any other complaint or grievance regarding her initial case. The new investigation doesn't imply the University has done anything wrong - it just means the Office of Civil Rights will look into the claim.

NBC12 reached out to U of R for a comment and a spokesperson said, "We cannot comment on details associated with any active investigation or involving the privacy of any individual. We can tell you that we are cooperating fully with OCR in its investigation."

