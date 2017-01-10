2 charged with shooting into car with children inside in Petersburg

A Petersburg mother was driving with her young children when someone fired several shots into her car on Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

Petersburg Police say two people face a long list of charges after a shooting last year that nearly hit several children in a vehicle.

Damon White, 30, is charged with 17 felonies, including four counts of attempted 1st degree murder.

Rashuan Bradley, 27, faces 12 felony charges, including four counts of conspiracy of attempted 1st degree murder. Bradley also has three outstanding warrants out of Chesterfield.

The shooting happened on December 6 while a woman was driving with her 8-year-old and 4-year-old daughters, as well as her 3-year-old nephew, on St. James Street. She sped away, stopping at a nearby store for help. She escaped more than a dozen shots fired at her and the children inside her car.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Petersburg Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

