Assault suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Richmond home

Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Richmond on Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond police officers say an assault suspect has been arrested after barricading himself inside a residence in the 1600 block of 23rd Street.

Police initially got a call for an assault just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of North 29th Street.

Police say the victim actually followed the suspect to 23rd Street.

When police arrived, the suspect ran into the home where they had a barricade situation for several hours. The suspect was arrested just after 3 p.m.

Police do not know if the residence is known to the suspect or if was a random house.

