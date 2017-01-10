Plans call for new stores, face-lift at Regency Square Mall

Plans to revitalize Regency Square Mall could finally get a green light.

The mall has struggled in recent years, but now plans to redevelop the area have been submitted to the Henrico Planning Commission.

"It seems like people are really longing for something like that in this area. Every time I talk to somebody about Regency they say, 'what's going on with Regency?' We hope it makes a comeback,'" said Karen Held Lynn, who co-owns Disco Sports, which is right across from the mall.

She says she’s waited two years for the redevelopment to get underway.

According to the application submitted to the Planning Commission, the proposal includes giving the mall a face-lift, and adding shops along Quioccasin and Holly Hill.

With Macy's having shut its doors, the plans also include tearing down the parking deck and replacing it with two stories worth of shops. The proposal doesn't say what stores would move in, but the mall's owner previously said 15 companies were interested.

In February 2015, local developers Thalhimer Realty Partners and the Rebkee Company bought the shopping center, and last year announced a $30 million plan to revitalize 40-year-old mall.

The Planning Commission's director said he's excited to see new life being breathed into Regency Square.

As for Lynn, she thinks having new shops, restaurants, and entertainment would bolster her own bottom line.

"There's so many great stores around here, we are all just waiting for Regency Mall and we are all rooting for them," she said.

County administrators will take up the proposal at their meeting on Jan. 25.

