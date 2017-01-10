Snow keeps many Central VA schools closed on Wednesday

Snow and ice continue to impact schools around Central Virginia.

Schools in the city of Richmond and Petersburg and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico will be closed on Wednesday.

Chesterfield says its 3-hour early release on Friday has been canceled and will be a full day.

Public schools in Amelia, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Dinwiddie, King & Queen, Powhatan and Prince George are also among the schools closed on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12