Schools send supervisors out to check for roads covered in ice in Central VA

Transportation officials with school systems across Central Virginia are checking the roads to see if bus drivers can safely navigate the streets.

Most schools in Central Virginia will be closed once again on Wednesday. Visit nbc12.com/closings for a full list.

With most of the major school districts calling for a snow day on Wednesday, NBC12 wanted to know what does it take to come to that decision?

Road conditions play the biggest part in answering that question.

NBC12 reporter Ashley Monfort rode with a Henrico transportation official as she took a look at the ice-covered roads in Henrico's west end.

"This is what we're looking for, and as you can see, the roads are completely ice-covered back here," says Toby Bowles, a supervisors with HCPS Pupil Transportation department. "This what we do. We drive through the neighborhoods."

In one day, this former-bus-driver-turned-supervisor will cover 40 miles to make sure bus drivers can safely travel their routes after a snowstorm hits. She says the biggest danger is sliding.

Bowles takes photos of the streets along her route and sends it to the superintendent who makes the final decision about calling a snow day. She is one of six school transportation supervisors who will cover the entire county.

She's not just looking at the route. She's also making sure students have a place to stand.

"If there's no place for them to stand, we don't want a bus approaching them that might slide," she said.

Bowles also wants to make sure there's enough room on the roads for oncoming traffic and the bus. Henrico Public Works engineers say by 8 p.m. Tuesday, crews should reach secondary and neighborhood roads, but it's the warmer temperatures that will be the biggest factors in clearing these streets.

Bowles wants parents to know this: "They just need to know that we are out here looking out for them," she said. "That we're not going to send their students out in dangerous conditions."

So far at every turn, there is ice. Which means another "Snow Day" for Henrico students. Bowles says if buses get back on the roads and there are still trouble spots, the department will find an alternate route for drivers before that driver hits the streets.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12