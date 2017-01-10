Therapy dog featured on NBC12 passes away

A longtime therapy dog at Johnston Willis Hospital passed away over the weekend.

Fraser often worked with terminally ill cancer patients, bringing them joy and laughter in their final days.

He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer nine months ago. He passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday.

The hospital says Fraser was a true companion to all who crossed his path, touching each of their lives through his empathic ability and selfless, enduring love.

He was featured on NBC12 just two years ago.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12