Richmond school facing $75k worth of damage after pipe burst

A Richmond elementary school is facing $75,000 worth of damage after a pipe burst Monday afternoon due to the freezing temperatures.

School officials say a sprinkler pipe burst at Linwood Holton Elementary School, causing the water to flow "throughout the entryway, front office area, gym, cafeteria, kitchen, main hallway, and down two classroom hallways."

The water was up to a couple of inches in a number of areas, according to a Richmond Public Schools spokesperson.

School officials say the water on the floor and the damaged area of the ceiling have been removed.

The water pipe has been repaired, but a school spokesperson says they are still working to remove all the moisture in the air to make sure the building is dry.

They hope to have all of the repair work done before students return to school.

