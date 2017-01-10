7-Eleven clerk sexually assaulted in Fredericksburg; suspect flees

Police say this suspect assaulted a woman at a 7-Eleven in Fredericksburg on Tuesday. (Source: Fredericksburg Police)

A man sexually assaulted a female clerk at a 7-Eleven early Tuesday, the Fredericksburg Police Department said.

Police say when the man entered the store at 340 Amaret St. around 4:15 a.m., he followed the victim to the back office as she retrieved an item.

The suspect then threatened the clerk with a weapon and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled toward Race Street.

The suspect previously exposed himself to the clerk around the same time on Dec. 2, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5'9" tall, has a "squeaky voice" and wears glasses. Police say in Tuesday's incident he was wearing gloves, gray shoes, black pants and a black jacket with a hood over his head.

If you have any information about this incident or suspect, call the Fredericksburg Police Department at (540) 373-3122.

