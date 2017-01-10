Changes likely coming to transfer process for Chesterfield schools

Students looking to transfer schools in Chesterfield may soon have limited reasons for doing so.

At this time, certain students can go to a school outside of their attendance zone for a variety of reasons. On Tuesday, the School Board will make the second and final reading on eliminating some of those exceptions.

School Board documents state the change reflects a "desire to ensure students attend the school within the attendance zone which they reside and reduce the number of students attending a school other than their home school."

The changes will focus on child care and siblings attending the same schools if they live in different areas.

Currently, if a child care provider is physically located within the attendance area of a non-home school, the student can go to that school closer to their child care provider.

The change would prevent students from transferring to another school outside of their attendance zone because of child care.

Under the revised regulation, it will also stop students from transferring to a non-home student if their sibling attends that school.

Other exceptions remain untouched. These include students being able to go to a school outside of their attendance zone if their parent works there, any emotional, social, or family concern for the student, and if a student stakes a series of courses not available at the student's home high school.

If a family moves out of the attendance area, a student can file a waiver to remain in the current school.

A waiver may be denied if there is a lack of available space at the requested non-home school, either at the school as a whole or in a specific grade level or program that is the subject of the waiver request.

If approved, the revised regulation will become effective immediately.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12