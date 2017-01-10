Two 2016 shooting deaths in Henrico ruled as self-defense

Two shooting deaths in 2016 -- both involving residents shooting at home invaders -- have been ruled as self-defense, the Henrico Police Department said Tuesday.

In one case, police say that 19-year-old Taivon Maquell Fox was armed with a baseball bat when he began to assault a female resident at the Three Chopt West apartment complex on Oct. 30. A second suspect went upstairs in the apartment, "presumably to search for items to steal," police said.

Police say when a male resident of the apartment came home, he found the door locked from the inside "with a hotel style latch."

"He broke into the residence and retrieved a gun from the kitchen," Henrico Police said. " As he enters the residence, Fox starts moving toward him and the second assailant started heading down the stairs, also in his direction. The male resident shot at both assailants."

Police say the female resident also retrieved a gun and shot at both suspects.

Fox died from his wounds; the second suspect was injured.

In the second case being ruled as self-defense, police say 21-year-old Jarrelle Pringle and another suspect entered an apartment in the 5200 block of Lewis Road on Dec. 2.

The occupant, who was sleeping on the sofa, had a weapon nearby and fired in self-defense when the two aggressors pointed guns as him. Both were wearing masks.

Pringle died from his wounds.

"Self-defense is an affirmative defense," said Henrico Police. "After reviewing the facts of each case, we found that, in both cases, the evidence was clear that the person who discharged the weapon did so in self-defense."

"The law does not allow us to charge the living 'co-defendant'/co-aggressor with 'felony-murder' in these scenarios, but the investigations are on-going as to other charges, (such as) breaking and entering," police said.

