2 state Senate seats up for grabs in special election

Three special elections are being held Tuesday in parts of Virginia to fill three General Assembly seats left vacant following the Nov. 8 elections. Two of those races include localities in Central Virginia.

In the 9th Senate District, Democrat Jennifer L. McClellan, of Richmond, and Libertarian Corey Maurice Fauconier, of Highland Springs, are facing off for the seat once held by Donald McEachin.

McEachin, who had spent 20 years in the General Assembly, is now Virginia's representative in the 4th District in the U.S. House.

The 9th District includes Charles City County, parts of Hanover and Henrico counties, and part of the city of Richmond.

In the 22nd Senate District, three candidates -- Democrat Ryant L. Washington, of Fluvanna, Republican Mark Peake, of Lynchburg, and independent Joe Hines, of Rice -- are vying for the seat left vacant by Tom Garrett.

Garrett was elected in November to represent the 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

The 22nd Senate District includes all of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Prince Edward and Goochland counties and parts of Louisa County and the city of Lynchburg.

A third special election will be held in the 85th District for the House of Delegates seat formerly held by Scott Taylor. Democrat Cheryl B. Turpin and Republican N. D. "Rocky" Holcomb III will face off for that seat, which covers Virginia Beach.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

